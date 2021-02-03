Hershey Q4 2020 Earnings Preview
- Hershey (NYSE:HSY) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 4th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.43 (+11.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.12B (+2.4% Y/Y).
- Analysts expect organic growth +4.2%.
- Over the last 2 years, HSY has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 0 downward.