New Relic FQ3 2021 Earnings Preview

Feb. 03, 2021 5:35 PM ETNew Relic, Inc. (NEWR)NEWRBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) is scheduled to announce FQ3 earnings results on Thursday, February 4th, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.14 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $164.95M (+7.8% Y/Y).
  • Analysts expect adj. operating margin of -6.1%, cash from operations -$21.6M, and billings $164.1M.
  • Over the last 2 years, NEWR has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 15 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 12 downward.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.