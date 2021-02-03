New Relic FQ3 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 03, 2021 5:35 PM ETNew Relic, Inc. (NEWR)NEWRBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) is scheduled to announce FQ3 earnings results on Thursday, February 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.14 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $164.95M (+7.8% Y/Y).
- Analysts expect adj. operating margin of -6.1%, cash from operations -$21.6M, and billings $164.1M.
- Over the last 2 years, NEWR has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 15 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 12 downward.