Ralph Lauren FQ3 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 03, 2021 12:50 PM ETRalph Lauren Corporation (RL)RLBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) is scheduled to announce FQ3 earnings results on Thursday, February 4th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.73 (-39.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.47B (-16.0% Y/Y).
- Analysts expect comp of -9.2%.
- Over the last 2 years, RL has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 7 downward.