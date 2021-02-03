Motorola Solutions Q4 2020 Earnings Preview
Feb. 03, 2021 5:35 PM ETMotorola Solutions, Inc. (MSI)MSIBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.74 (-6.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.24B (-5.9% Y/Y).
- Analysts expect gross margin of 51.8% and operating margin of 29.9%.
- Over the last 2 years, MSI has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 5 downward.