Motorola Solutions Q4 2020 Earnings Preview

Feb. 03, 2021 5:35 PM ETMotorola Solutions, Inc. (MSI)MSIBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 4th, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.74 (-6.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.24B (-5.9% Y/Y).
  • Analysts expect gross margin of 51.8% and operating margin of 29.9%.
  • Over the last 2 years, MSI has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 5 downward.
