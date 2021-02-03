Unum Q4 2020 Earnings Preview
Feb. 03, 2021 5:35 PM ETUnum Group (UNM)UNMBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Unum (NYSE:UNM) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.19 (-15.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.98B (-1.7% Y/Y).
- Book value per share is estimated at $53.54.
- Sluggish premiums, Covid claims are seen weighing on Unum EPS.
- Over the last 2 years, UNM has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.