Peabody Energy Q4 2020 Earnings Preview
Feb. 03, 2021 12:52 PM ETPeabody Energy Corporation (BTU)BTU
- Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 4th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.34 (+89.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $764.82M (-31.7% Y/Y).
- Analysts expect Adj. EBITDA of $84.7M.
- Over the last 1 year, BTU has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.
