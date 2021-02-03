Microchip Technology FQ3 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 03, 2021 5:35 PM ETMicrochip Technology Incorporated (MCHP)MCHPBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) is scheduled to announce FQ3 earnings results on Thursday, February 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.58 (+19.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.35B (+4.7% Y/Y).
- Analysts expect gross margin of 62.5% and operating margin of 39%.
- Over the last 2 years, MCHP has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 18 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 17 upward revisions and 0 downward.