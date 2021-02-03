NuStar Q4 2020 Earnings Preview
Feb. 03, 2021 12:56 PM ETNuStar Energy L.P. (NS)NSBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- NuStar (NYSE:NS) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 4th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.09 (-77.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $350.87M (-12.2% Y/Y).
- Analysts expect EBITDA continuing operations of $175.8M.
- Over the last 2 years, NS has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 4 downward.