National Fuel Gas FQ1 2021 Earnings Preview

Feb. 03, 2021 5:35 PM ETNational Fuel Gas Company (NFG)NFGBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) is scheduled to announce FQ1 earnings results on Thursday, February 4th, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.04 (+3.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $551.01M (+24.0% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, NFG has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 13% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.
