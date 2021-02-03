Deckers Outdoor Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 03, 2021 5:35 PM ETDeckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK)DECKBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, February 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $7.14 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $965.68M (+2.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, DECK has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward.