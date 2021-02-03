Timken Q4 2020 Earnings Preview
Feb. 03, 2021 1:17 PM ETThe Timken Company (TKR)TKRBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Timken (NYSE:TKR) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 4th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.93 (+10.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $874.21M (-2.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, TKR has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward.