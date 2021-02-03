Snap-On Q4 2020 Earnings Preview
Feb. 03, 2021 1:18 PM ETSnap-on Incorporated (SNA)SNABy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Snap-On (NYSE:SNA) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 4th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.93 (-4.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $942.78M (-1.3% Y/Y).
- Analysts expect Operating income of $149M.
- Over the last 2 years, SNA has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.