CMS Energy Q4 2020 Earnings Preview
Feb. 03, 2021 1:19 PM ETCMS Energy Corporation (CMS)CMSBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 4th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.55 (-19.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.79B (-0.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CMS has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward.