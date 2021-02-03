LPL Financial Holdings Q4 2020 Earnings Preview
Feb. 03, 2021 5:35 PM ETLPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA)LPLABy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- LPL Financial Holdings (NASDAQ:LPLA) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.34 (-20.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.52B (+4.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, LPLA has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 0 downward.