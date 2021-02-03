PennyMac Financial Q4 2020 Earnings Preview
Feb. 03, 2021 5:35 PM ETPennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (PFSI)PFSIBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor2 Comments
- PennyMac Financial (NYSE:PFSI) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $6.02 (+220.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.05B (+114.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, PFSI has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward.
- Recent earnings Analysis from our contributors:PennyMac Financial Services Set For Another Year Of Exceptional Earnings Before Normalization