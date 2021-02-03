Vale nears $6.9B mining disaster settlement
Feb. 03, 2021 By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Vale (VALE +3.4%) is nearing a compensation settlement with Brazilian authorities in the 2019 Brumadinho dam collapse that killed 270 people, saying its representatives will meet with Minas Gerais state officials tomorrow for "final understandings" on a deal to cover damages.
- It is not yet certain how much the company will pay, but reports earlier this week indicated the agreement will total 37B reais ($6.9B).
- The deal reportedly will establish a clear path forward for victims and allows the company to avoid going to court.
- As Vale benefits from iron ore prices which surged 73% in 2020, analysts say the Brumadinho settlement likely will not jeopardize any of the company's investment plans.
- Vale is an "unmistakable buy" amid an anticipated surge in mineral and metal prices in 2021 as demand picks up due to global industrial and economic recovery, Stella Mwende writes in a bullish analysis posted recently on Seeking Alpha.