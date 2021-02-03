Options bulls targeting Alcoa, CNBC's Najarian says
Feb. 03, 2021 Alcoa Corporation (AA)
- Alcoa (AA +4%) shares have powered higher since midday, apparently triggered by comments from CNBC "Halftime Report" trader Pete Najarian describing unusual activity in the options market.
- Options bulls are back buying 5,500 April 2021 calls, after snagging ~10K of the same calls on Jan. 22, Najarian says, adding that ~10K July 2025 calls were just bought.
- Najarian says he has added to a previous Alcoa options position himself, paying ~$1.40 each.
- Alcoa shares have mostly headed in the wrong direction since it warned that higher costs may weigh on current earnings, outweighing better than expected Q4 earnings.