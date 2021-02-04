Vale's Q4 iron ore production fell Q/Q but sales rose
Feb. 03, 2021 7:52 PM ETVale S.A. (VALE)VALEBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Vale (NYSE:VALE) reports Q4 iron ore production fell 4.7% Q/Q but rose 7.9% Y/Y to 84.5M metric tons, as rainy weather and restrictions on waste disposal at some mines slowed operations.
- Q4 production of iron ore pellets slid 17% Q/Q and 24% Y/Y to 7.1M metric tons, hurt by reduced availability of feed from the company's Brucutu and Itabira mines and maintenance at one of its pellet plants.
- But Q4 iron ore sales jumped 26% Q/Q and 6.3% Y/Y to 82.8M mt, while pellet sales edged up 0.3% from the previous quarter but fell 22% Y/Y to 8.5M mt.
- Vale rose 3% in today's trade following news it is nearing a compensation settlement with Brazilian authorities in the 2019 Brumadinho dam collapse.