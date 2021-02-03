Cabot Oil, Centennial Resource cut at J.P. Morgan on free cash flow view
Feb. 03, 2021 2:11 PM ETCoterra Energy Inc. (CTRA), CDEV, SMCTRA, CDEV, SMBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Cabot Oil & Gas (COG +3.7%) is downgraded to Neutral from Overweight and Centennial Resource Development (CDEV +3.4%) is cut to Underweight from Neutral at J.P. Morgan due to the companies' weakening free cash flow outlook.
- While Cabot was one of only a few free cash flow generators over the last several years, "the rest of the E&Ps have now largely caught up, with COG now ranking near the middle of the pack on FCF/EV and in the bottom quartile on traditional FCF yield," according to JPM analysts led by Arun Jayaram.
- CDEV shares have roughly doubled YTD, but the analysts see the company moving near the bottom of their coverage group in its free cash flow outlook and expectations that the 2021 outlook will come in below Street estimates.
- Also, JPM upgrades SM Energy (SM +12.5%) to Neutral from Underweight due to a more balanced risk/reward profile, as the move from ~$40/bbl oil to $50-plus leaves the company in a much better position to address $2.2B of debt maturities over the next seven years.
- Despite the downgrades, all three names are up sharply in a big day for oil and gas stocks, following oil prices higher after OPEC and its allies pledged to keep pursuing a speedy rebalancing of the oil market.