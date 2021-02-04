Asia-Pacific indices in red; Oil rose as OPEC+ maintains oil output cuts

Feb. 04, 2021 12:30 AM ETBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
  • Japan -1.07%, led by declines in chip-related shares as investors booked profits.
  • China -1.26%. Stocks fell amid fresh liquidity concerns after the country’s short-term interest rates rose again.
  • Higher interest rates raised worries Chinese policymakers may be starting to shift to a tighter stance to rein in share prices and property markets.
  • The People’s Bank of China said it will keep liquidity reasonably ample and support for an economic recovery in 2021 will be maintained without resorting to a flood-like stimulus.
  • Hong Kong -1.67%.
  • Australia -0.81%. Australia’s exports of goods and services in December rose 3% M/M.
  • Oil prices rose after OPEC+ extended its current oil output policy. Brent crude futures up 0.53% to $58.77/barrel. U.S. crude futures gained 0.7% to $56.08/barrel.
  • OPEC+ is currently withholding just over 7M barrels of daily output, or roughly 7% of global supplies. Saudi Arabia is tightening supplies further this month and next with an extra cut of 1M barrels a day.
  • Riyadh has also pushed for measures that would support prices and thus help cover government spending.
  • Oil producers are happy that their deep supply cuts are draining inventories despite an uncertain outlook for a recovery in demand as the coronavirus pandemic lingers.
  • Overnight on Wall Street, S&P 500 rose 0.1% to close at 3,830.17. Dow Jones advanced 36.12 points to end its trading day at 30,723.60 while Nasdaq dipped slightly to close at 13,610.54.
  • U.S. stock futures are trading lower. Dow Jones -0.22%; S&P 500 -0.24%; Nasdaq -0.24%.
