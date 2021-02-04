Ball EPS beats by $0.03, beats on revenue
Feb. 04, 2021 6:02 AM ETBall Corporation (BLL)BLLBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Ball (NYSE:BLL): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.81 beats by $0.03; GAAP EPS of $0.68 misses by $0.02.
- Revenue of $3.1B (+14.0% Y/Y) beats by $160M.
- CEO comment: "As we embark on our 141st year in operation, our company has never been stronger and the opportunities never so vast. We achieved record 2020 results because of our team's ability to adapt and work safely together while also leveraging our Drive for 10 vision and enduring culture to guide our journey through unforeseen challenges and emerging opportunities. The momentum in our businesses is accelerating, and we continue to hire and develop a diverse workforce and mentor next-generation leaders to execute multiple growth projects as efficiently and safely as possible with our employees, customers and supply chains. In 2021 and beyond, we look forward to continuing to grow our cash from operations and EVA dollars on an even larger capital base while returning capital to our shareholders and exceeding our long-term diluted earnings per share growth goal of at least 10 to 15 percent."
