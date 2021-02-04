Roche FY top-line down 5%; Tecentriq sales up 55%

Feb. 04, 2021 6:33 AM ETRoche Holding AG (RHHBY)RHHBYBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Roche Holding (OTCQX:RHHBY) FY results (CHF): Revenues: 58,323M (-5%); Pharmaceuticals Division: 44,532M (-8%); Diagnostics Division: 13,791M (+6%).
  • Key product sales: Avastin: 4,992M (-25%); MabThera/Rituxan: 4,223M (-31%); Ocrevus: 4,326M (+24%); Herceptin: 3,732M (-34%); Perjeta: 3,883M (+18%); Tecentriq: 2,738M (+55%); Actemra/RoActemra: 2,858M (+32%); Hemlibra: 2,190M (+68%); Kadcyla: 1,745M (+34%).
  • Net Income: 14,295M; EPS: 16.52; non-GAAP Net Income: 16,577M; non-GAAP EPS: 19.16.
  • Board proposes dividend to increase to CHF 9.10.
  • Outlook for 2021: Sales growth: low to mid-single digit; Core EPS: to grow broadly in line with sales.
  • The company expects to increase its dividend in Swiss francs further.
  • Also, Oddo BHF analyst Sebastien Malafosse cut the recommendation on Roche Holding AG to underperform, PT set to CHF290.
  • Previously (Feb. 4): Roche Holding reports FY results
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.