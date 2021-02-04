Roche FY top-line down 5%; Tecentriq sales up 55%
- Roche Holding (OTCQX:RHHBY) FY results (CHF): Revenues: 58,323M (-5%); Pharmaceuticals Division: 44,532M (-8%); Diagnostics Division: 13,791M (+6%).
- Key product sales: Avastin: 4,992M (-25%); MabThera/Rituxan: 4,223M (-31%); Ocrevus: 4,326M (+24%); Herceptin: 3,732M (-34%); Perjeta: 3,883M (+18%); Tecentriq: 2,738M (+55%); Actemra/RoActemra: 2,858M (+32%); Hemlibra: 2,190M (+68%); Kadcyla: 1,745M (+34%).
- Net Income: 14,295M; EPS: 16.52; non-GAAP Net Income: 16,577M; non-GAAP EPS: 19.16.
- Board proposes dividend to increase to CHF 9.10.
- Outlook for 2021: Sales growth: low to mid-single digit; Core EPS: to grow broadly in line with sales.
- The company expects to increase its dividend in Swiss francs further.
- Also, Oddo BHF analyst Sebastien Malafosse cut the recommendation on Roche Holding AG to underperform, PT set to CHF290.
