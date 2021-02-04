Merck CEO Kenneth C. Frazier stepping down
- Merck (NYSE:MRK) announces that Kenneth C. Frazier, Chairman and CEO, will retire as CEO, effective June 30.
- The board of directors has unanimously elected Robert M. Davis, current executive vice president, global services and CFO, as CEO, as well as board member, effective July 1.
- Mr. Davis joined Merck as CFO in 2014. Prior to joining Merck, he was corporate vice president and president of Baxter’s Medical Products business. Mr. Davis previously spent more than 14 years at Eli Lilly.
- This morning, Merck reported EPS that missed expectations.