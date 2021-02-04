Walmart makes a play in ad sales with Thunder Industries acquisition
- WalMart (NYSE:WMT) acquired digital ad technology from Thunder Industries, according to The Wall Street Journal.
- Thunder Industries is described as using automation to create digital ads. Walmart plans to use Thunder's technology to launch a self-service tool of its own that helps advertisers make and buy numerous versions of display ads targeting different kinds of consumers on its properties.
- Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed by the company
- "As we continue to grow our media business we need to find ways that we can easily serve all suppliers—be it companies who have been Walmart supplies for years or brand new marketplace suppliers," says Walmart Chief Customer Officer Janey Whiteside
- Walmart is due to report earnings on February 18.