Lee reports Q1 results
Feb. 04, 2021 7:08 AM ETLee Enterprises, Incorporated (LEE)LEEBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Lee (NYSE:LEE): FQ1 GAAP EPS of $0.28.
- Revenue of $211.82M (+73.1% Y/Y).
- CEO comment: “To that end, we have made significant progress on our digital transformation strategy. Total digital revenue in the quarter totaled $62.5 million, or 29.4% of our total operating revenue. Digital-only subscriptions continue to grow at a rapid rate – up 69.2% compared to the prior year, and we now have 286,000 paid digital-only subscribers to our products that are helping drive our audience revenue performance. The growth in digital-only subscriptions and digital-only revenue helped drive a 1.9% quarter over quarter growth in subscription revenue.”
- Press Release