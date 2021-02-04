Iron ore pops 5% as Vale reports lackluster production results

Feb. 04, 2021
  • Iron ore futures surged overnight after Vale (NYSE:VALE) released production figures that missed expectations, as the Brazilian miner struggled to cope with operational constraints from the pandemic and the 2019 deadly Brumadinho tailings dam collapse.
  • Iron ore (SCO:COM) on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange ended daytime trading +5.3% at 991 yuan ($153.41) per metric ton, and rose as much as +5.2% to $154.40/mt on the Singapore Exchange.
  • Vale reported a 0.5% drop in FY 2020 iron ore production to 300.4M mt, at the bottom of its guidance of 300M-305M mt, although it sees a potential rebound this year, while Q/Q output fell nearly 5% due to higher rainfall levels and tailings disposal restrictions.
  • Vale "has been struggling to raise output following the virus-related restrictions last year," says Australia & New Zealand Bank senior commodity strategist Daniel Hynes, and is "behind schedule in getting safety approvals for dams following the disaster."
  • But ANZ also sees iron ore prices dropping to $100/mt over the next 12-months, as "the wave of euphoria that lifted iron ore prices to record highs has ebbed."
  • "Focus is now on the downside risks, which should be enough to drag prices down in the short term... [But] fundamentals are broadly positive, so we don't expect this to develop into a sharp sell-off."
  • Vale rose 3% yesterday following news it is nearing a compensation settlement with Brazilian authorities in the 2019 dam disaster.
