Medical Properties FFO in-line, beats on revenue
Feb. 04, 2021
- Medical Properties (NYSE:MPW): Q4 FFO of $0.41 in-line.
- Revenue of $333.8M (+30.2% Y/Y) beats by $1.36M.
- Based on 2020 and 2021 year-to-date transactions, including the Priory sale-leaseback transaction, along with an assumed capital structure resulting in a net debt to EBITDA ratio between 5.0 and 6.0 times, MPT expects an annual run-rate of $1.14 to $1.18 per diluted share for net income and $1.72 to $1.76 per diluted share for NFFO.
- The stock was among those that Truist Financial recently made a bearish call.