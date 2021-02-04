Jobless claims drop for third straight week
Feb. 04, 2021 8:30 AM ETBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor6 Comments
- Initial Jobless Claims: -33K to 779K vs. 835K consensus, 812K prior (revised from 847K).
- Four-week moving average for week ending Jan. 30 was 848.25K, down 1.25K from the previous week's average of 849.5K.
- Advance seasonally adjusted insured unemployment rate was 3.2%, a decrease of 0.2 percentage point from the previous week's revised rate.
- The advance number of actual initial claims under state programs, unadjusted, totaled 816.25K, an decrease of 23.5K (or 2.8%) from the previous week.
- Continuing jobless claims of 4.592M is down from 4.785M and lower than 4.7M consensus.