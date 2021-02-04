Jobless claims drop for third straight week

Feb. 04, 2021 8:30 AM ETBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor6 Comments
  • Initial Jobless Claims: -33K to 779K vs. 835K consensus, 812K prior (revised from 847K).
  • Four-week moving average for week ending Jan. 30 was 848.25K, down 1.25K from the previous week's average of 849.5K.
  • Advance seasonally adjusted insured unemployment rate was 3.2%, a decrease of 0.2 percentage point from the previous week's revised rate.
  • The advance number of actual initial claims under state programs, unadjusted, totaled 816.25K, an decrease of 23.5K (or 2.8%) from the previous week.
  • Continuing jobless claims of 4.592M is down from 4.785M and lower than 4.7M consensus.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.