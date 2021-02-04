Turquoise Hill gets temporary relief in Rio Tinto arbitration
Feb. 04, 2021
- Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) says it received a temporary order for urgent interim relief in its arbitration proceedings with Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) related to funding options for the Oyu Tolgoi mine in Mongolia.
- Under the order, Rio Tinto may not use existing contractual arrangements to authorize re-profiling negotiations with project lenders in a manner that would render Oyu Tolgoi unable to execute an offering of bonds in 2021.
- The two companies are in a dispute over roles and obligations in securing the remaining funding for the underground expansion of the mine.
- The Mongolian government recently expressed concern at the continued viability of the Oyu Tolgoi project, warning it would be necessary to review and evaluate whether it can proceed.