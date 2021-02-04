Rite Aid expands no-charge COVID-19 testing with more than 300 new sites
- Rite Aid (RAD +2.8%) is expanding its no-charge COVID-19 testing with 317 additional drive-through testing site locations opening across New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania on Friday through its partnership with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).
- The new locations will utilize PCR, simple self-swab nasal tests overseen by Rite Aid pharmacists.
- Rite Aid's COVID-19 nasal tests are available for all individuals four years of age and older, regardless if they are experiencing virus symptoms, in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance, the company said.