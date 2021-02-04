Negative impacts of COVID-19 pandemic weigh heavily on Merck Q4 results

Feb. 04, 2021 10:36 AM ETMerck & Co., Inc. (MRK)MRKBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
  • Merck's (NYSE:MRK) 2020 Q4 earnings left much to be desired with a net loss and missing analyst estimates.
  • Drugmaker reported both EPS and revenue misses.
  • Merck says the COVID-19 pandemic had a $400M negative impact on pharmaceutical revenue in the quarter, impacting vaccine sales in particular.
  • In 2020, the pandemic accounted for a $2.5B negative impact, according to Merck.
  • However, full-year operating expenses received a positive boost of $600 million due to lower promotional and selling costs, and decreased R&D expenses, net of investments in COVID-19-related antiviral and vaccine research programs.
  • Merck could see improvement later this year as a result of its Organon spinoff, which is slated to close in late Q2.
  • Updated guidance projects that Organon will have between $6-$6.5B in revenue this year.
  • In Q4, Merck received 2 new indications from FDA for Keytruda, and the agency accepted with Priority Review a sBLA for the biologic as a first-line treatment in patients with metastatic carcinoma of the esophagus and gastroesophageal junction.
  • Also in the quarter, Merck advanced COVID-19 therapeutic treatments, including molnupiravir, in collaboration with Ridgeback Biotherapeutics, and also acquired MK-7110 from OncoImmune.
  • Merck shares are down 2% in morning trading to $75.55.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.