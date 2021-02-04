Negative impacts of COVID-19 pandemic weigh heavily on Merck Q4 results
Feb. 04, 2021 10:36 AM ETMerck & Co., Inc. (MRK)MRKBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Merck's (NYSE:MRK) 2020 Q4 earnings left much to be desired with a net loss and missing analyst estimates.
- Drugmaker reported both EPS and revenue misses.
- Merck says the COVID-19 pandemic had a $400M negative impact on pharmaceutical revenue in the quarter, impacting vaccine sales in particular.
- In 2020, the pandemic accounted for a $2.5B negative impact, according to Merck.
- However, full-year operating expenses received a positive boost of $600 million due to lower promotional and selling costs, and decreased R&D expenses, net of investments in COVID-19-related antiviral and vaccine research programs.
- Merck could see improvement later this year as a result of its Organon spinoff, which is slated to close in late Q2.
- Updated guidance projects that Organon will have between $6-$6.5B in revenue this year.
- In Q4, Merck received 2 new indications from FDA for Keytruda, and the agency accepted with Priority Review a sBLA for the biologic as a first-line treatment in patients with metastatic carcinoma of the esophagus and gastroesophageal junction.
- Also in the quarter, Merck advanced COVID-19 therapeutic treatments, including molnupiravir, in collaboration with Ridgeback Biotherapeutics, and also acquired MK-7110 from OncoImmune.
- Merck shares are down 2% in morning trading to $75.55.