Outlook gives update on ONS-5010 BLA progress after recent funding
Feb. 04, 2021 10:35 AM ETOutlook Therapeutics, Inc. (OTLK)OTLKBy: SA News Team5 Comments
- Outlook Therapeutics (OTLK +10.2%) said that its recent funding is expected to provide sufficient capital to enable operations through the expected filing of a Biologics License Application (BLA) for its ONS-5010 treatment for wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD), planned for the end of 2021.
- Outlook expects to report pivotal safety and efficacy data from its late-stage ONS-5010 / LYTENAVA trial in Q3 of 2021.
- ONS-5010 is a full-length, humanized anti-VEGF (Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor) recombinant monoclonal antibody (mAb) that inhibits VEGF and associated angiogenic activity.
- The treatment, if approved, will be a significant therapy in the retinal anti-VEGF market, which is currently estimated to be in excess of $13B globally, the company said.
- Outlook's underwriter had agreed to increase the size of the previous offering and purchase 35M common shares with expected gross proceeds of ~$35M, the company had said last month.