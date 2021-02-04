Outlook gives update on ONS-5010 BLA progress after recent funding

  • Outlook Therapeutics (OTLK +10.2%) said that its recent funding is expected to provide sufficient capital to enable operations through the expected filing of a Biologics License Application (BLA) for its ONS-5010 treatment for wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD), planned for the end of 2021.
  • Outlook expects to report pivotal safety and efficacy data from its late-stage ONS-5010 / LYTENAVA trial in Q3 of 2021.
  • ONS-5010 is a full-length, humanized anti-VEGF (Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor) recombinant monoclonal antibody (mAb) that inhibits VEGF and associated angiogenic activity.
  • The treatment, if approved, will be a significant therapy in the retinal anti-VEGF market, which is currently estimated to be in excess of $13B globally, the company said.
  • Outlook's underwriter had agreed to increase the size of the previous offering and purchase 35M common shares with expected gross proceeds of ~$35M, the company had said last month.
