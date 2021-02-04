Sally Beauty reports mixed FQ1 results with improved margins
Feb. 04, 2021
- Sally Beauty (SBH -0.3%) reports same-store sales decreased 3.7% in FQ1, below consensus of -1.3%, primarily reflecting temporary store closures in international markets, government-mandated capacity restrictions in the U.S. and Canada, and the shut-down of salons in California and certain territories in Canada for part of the quarter due to the impact of COVID-19.
- Segment sales: Sally Beauty Supply: $547.7M (-3.3%) vs. $570.2M consensus; Beauty Systems Group: $388.4M (-5.5%) vs. $410.7M consensus.
- Segment same-store sales growth: Sally Beauty Supply: -3.3% vs. consensus of +1.5%; Beauty Systems Group: -4.6% vs. consensus of -0.1%.
- Global e-commerce sales increased by 48%.
- Gross margin rate improved 190 bps to 50.3% vs. consensus of 50%.
- SG&A expense rate up 50 bps to 39.1% vs. consensus of 37.9%, driven primarily by lower sales volume.
- Adjusted operating margin rate up 130 bps to 11.2% vs. consensus of 10.3%.
- Adjusted EBITDA margin +130 bps to 14.3%.
- Total store count -43 Y/Y to 5,029.
