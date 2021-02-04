PayPal had online checkout service disruption
Feb. 04, 2021 2:10 PM ETPayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL)PYPLBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor6 Comments
- PayPal Holdings (PYPL +6.8%) reported a global service disruption to online checkout on its website on Thursday afternoon.
- At ~2:00 PM ET, PayPal's status page said merchants may experience an elevated number of processing errors. By ~3:00 PM its status page said all production systems are operational.
- Technical teams are working to resolve the issue. Affected products include: Authorizations, Invoicing, Express Checkout APIs, Enterprise Solutions (Braintree), Payments, Billing Plans, Credit Card APIs, and Adaptive APIs.
- According to Downdetector.com, reported PayPal problems occurred at log-in (50%), sending payment (30%), and website (18%).