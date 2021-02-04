L Brands spin of Victoria's Secret more likely than sale, BMO says
Feb. 04, 2021 2:50 PM ETBath & Body Works, Inc. (BBWI)BBWIBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor2 Comments
- L Brands (NYSE:LB) is more likely to spin off Victoria's Secret rather than sell it after the lingerie brand's "material improvement," according to BMO.
- BMO notes that recent SPAC craze adds a potential "wildcard" acquirer, according to analyst Simeon Siegel.
- The stronger Victoria's Secret gets the more difficult a sale will become and a "spin may prove the way to go," Siegel wrote.
- LB remains outperform, PT is $64.
- LB gained 10% after lifting profit guidance, targeting August for Victoria's Secret split.
- Recall Jan. 21, L Brands called a unique opportunity by BofA.