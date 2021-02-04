Byron Allen, Charter settle multibillion-dollar discrimination suit
Feb. 04, 2021 2:35 PM ETCharter Communications, Inc. (CHTR)CHTRBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Entrepreneur Byron Allen has settled a $10B lawsuit against Charter Communications (CHTR +1.3%), one of a pair of multibillion-dollar suits he filed alleging discrimination via systemic racism.
- The two parties filed a joint statement saying the suit has been "resolved and withdrawn."
- Allen has Entertainment Studios settled a similar suit against Comcast last summer, in a deal that included a content carriage agreement covering Allen's channels Comedy.TV, Recipe.TV and JusticeCentral.TV and extended terms for The Weather Channel and 14 broadcast stations.
- Shortly after that settlement, a federal district judge ruled that Allen's suit against Charter could proceed.