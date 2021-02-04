Stock market rallies on recovery enthusiasm ahead of jobs data
Feb. 04, 2021 4:02 PM ETS&P 500 Index (SP500), DJI, COMP.INDSP500, DJI, XLF, COMP.IND, XLK, XLBBy: Kim Khan, SA News Editor22 Comments
- The broader market finished at the highs of the day thanks to a last-minute pop as cyclical sectors held strong on continued bullish economic data.
- The Labor Department issues the January employment report before the bell tomorrow.
- The S&P (SP500) +1.1% and Dow (DJI) +1.1% ended up more than 1%, helped by continued strength in Financials (NYSEARCA:XLF) as the spread between the 10-year and 2-year Treasury yields moved closer to a gap not seen in four years.
- The 10-year was up a basis point to 1.14%.
- The Nasdaq (COMP) +1.2% went from worst to first, with Info Tech (NYSEARCA:XLK) also strong. Financial-related tech stocks PayPal and Visa rallied, adding to strength in Apple.
- Ten out of the 11 S&P sectors finished higher.
- Basic Materials (NYSEARCA:XLB) was the lone decliner.
- Spot gold -2.2% fell below $1,800/oz. to its lowest level since November as cash moved in search of yield and the dollar gained.
- The tumble in Reddit stocks continued, with GameStop down another 40%, Koss off 26% and AMC down 20%. But a new name hit the radar as ATA Creativity Global raced up more than 900%.
- GME and AMC remain on the Robinhood limit list at present.