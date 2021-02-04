Evaxion Biotech announces pricing of initial public offering

  • Evaxion Biotech (EVAX) announces the pricing of its initial public offering of 3M American Depositary Shares ((ADSs)), at $10 per ADS, with gross proceeds expected to be about $30M.
  • The company has granted underwriters an option for a period of 30 days to purchase an additional 4.5M ADSs at the initial public offering price.
  • The ADSs have been approved for listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market and are expected to begin trading on February 5, 2021 under the ticker symbol “EVAX”. The offering is expected to close on February 9, 2021.
  • Oppenheimer & Co. is acting as sole book-running manager of the offering, while Ladenburg Thalmann & Co is acting as lead manager.
