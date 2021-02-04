Corporate Office Properties Q1 guidance exceeds consensus

Feb. 04, 2021 5:11 PM ETCorporate Office Properties Trust (OFC)OFCBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
  • Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC), also known as COPT, expects Q1 adjusted FFO per share of 54 cents-56 cents, higher than the average analyst estimate of 53 cents.
  • For the year, it sees adjusted FFO per share of $2.16-$2.22, narrowing from the implied range of $2.15-$2.21 it provided in October; compares with the consensus estimate of $2.19.
  • "The $2.19 midpoint of our 2021 initial guidance is a penny higher than the midpoint implied by the growth guideposts we provided in October and reflects the on-going strength of our operations," said COPT President and CEO Stephen E. Budorick.
  • The Q1 guidance assumes same-property occupancy of 92%-93% at quarter-end; and same-property cash net operating income falling 1.5% to 2.5%.
  • The full-year guidance assumes year-end same-property occupancy at 90%-92% and same-property cash NOI flat to down 2%.
  • Previously: Corporate Office Properties Trust FFO beats by $0.03, beats on revenue (Feb. 4)
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.