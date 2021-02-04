Trade Desk co-founder takes on board seat

Feb. 04, 2021 5:23 PM ETThe Trade Desk, Inc. (TTD)TTDBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor4 Comments
  • The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) co-founder and chief technology officer, Dave Pickles, is joining the company's board of directors.
  • Pickles had founded the company with CEO Jeff Green in 2010.
  • He's moving to a board seat just as former Chief Strategy Officer Brian Stempeck steps down from the board; Stempeck will continue as an adviser to the company.
  • The company also says Lise Buyer has been appointed as lead independent director, and another current boardmember, David Wells, has been named the class A director.
