Trade Desk co-founder takes on board seat
Feb. 04, 2021 The Trade Desk, Inc. (TTD)
- The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) co-founder and chief technology officer, Dave Pickles, is joining the company's board of directors.
- Pickles had founded the company with CEO Jeff Green in 2010.
- He's moving to a board seat just as former Chief Strategy Officer Brian Stempeck steps down from the board; Stempeck will continue as an adviser to the company.
- The company also says Lise Buyer has been appointed as lead independent director, and another current boardmember, David Wells, has been named the class A director.