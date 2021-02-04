Essex Property stock climbs 5% amid signs of recovery in Q4
Feb. 04, 2021
- Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) gains 5.0% in after-hours trading after it reports signs of stabilization in Q4 as same-property revenue rose modestly from Q3.
- The company expects difficult Y/Y comparisons through Q2 2021 "followed by a steady economic recovery and resurgence in rental demand assuming a widespread distribution of vaccines," said President and CEO Michael J. Schall.
- ESS, with its properties concentrated in hard-hit areas of California and Seattle, experienced the effects of severe lockdowns, which resulted in job losses and declining effective rents for most of the year.
- Q4 FFO per share of $3.02 falls short of the average analyst estimate of $3.13 and declined from $3.45 in the year-ago quarter.
- Q4 same-property net operating income declined by 12.7% Y/Y and same-property gross revenue fell by 8.0%
- On a sequential basis, same-property NOI improved by 1.0% and gross revenue increased by 0.3%.
- 2021 Guidance: ESS sees 2020 core FFO per share of $11.86-$12.46, less than the consensus estimate of $12.84.
- Expects Q1 core FFO per share of $2.96-$3.10 vs. consensus of $3.15.
- Conference call on Feb. 5 at 12:00 PM ET.
