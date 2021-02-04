Essex Property stock climbs 5% amid signs of recovery in Q4

Feb. 04, 2021 5:33 PM ETEssex Property Trust, Inc. (ESS)ESSBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor3 Comments
  • Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) gains 5.0% in after-hours trading after it reports signs of stabilization in Q4 as same-property revenue rose modestly from Q3.
  • The company expects difficult Y/Y comparisons through Q2 2021 "followed by a steady economic recovery and resurgence in rental demand assuming a widespread distribution of vaccines," said President and CEO Michael J. Schall.
  • ESS, with its properties concentrated in hard-hit areas of California and Seattle, experienced the effects of severe lockdowns, which resulted in job losses and declining effective rents for most of the year.
  • Q4 FFO per share of $3.02 falls short of the average analyst estimate of $3.13 and declined from $3.45 in the year-ago quarter.
  • Q4 same-property net operating income declined by 12.7% Y/Y and same-property gross revenue fell by 8.0%
  • On a sequential basis, same-property NOI improved by 1.0% and gross revenue increased by 0.3%.
  • 2021 Guidance: ESS sees 2020 core FFO per share of $11.86-$12.46, less than the consensus estimate of $12.84.
  • Expects Q1 core FFO per share of $2.96-$3.10 vs. consensus of $3.15.
  • Conference call on Feb. 5 at 12:00 PM ET.
  • Previously (Feb. 4): Essex Property Trust FFO misses by $0.11
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.