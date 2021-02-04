Court dismisses Section 232 steel tariff challenge
Feb. 04, 2021
- The U.S. Court of International Trade today upheld former Pres. Trump's Section 232 national security tariffs on steel (NYSEARCA:SLX) imports, denying a steel importer's challenge to the duties.
- A three judge panel at the court, which hears challenges to trade actions under U.S. laws, found that the Commerce Department and Trump properly applied a Cold War-era trade law in imposing the tariffs.
- Trump imposed 25% tariffs on imported steel and 10% on imported aluminum from most countries in 2018, saying the protections were necessary for U.S. national security to maintain healthy domestic production.
- The American Iron and Steel Institute praises the decision and urges Pres. Biden to maintain the tariffs.
- Saying "the market is awarding little credit for the recent historic rally in U.S. flat rolled steel prices," Credit Suisse recently raised its outlook for the U.S. steel sector.