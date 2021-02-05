Rivals Blackstone, GIP team for $4.7 billion Signature Aviation purchase

Feb. 05, 2021
  • The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) and rival bidder Global Infrastructure Partners are teaming up with Bill Gates' Cascade Investment to acquire Signature Aviation (OTCPK:BBAVF) in a $4.7B deal.
  • The deal works out to $5.62 per share, higher than the $5.50/share bid Signature accepted from GIP earlier this year while saying it was keeping its acquisition options open.
  • Signature, the world's largest private jet base operator, became a takeover candidate when the pandemic gutted commercial aviation but had a softer impact on private aviation.
  • Under the new deal, Blackstone and GIP will each hold 35% stakes and Cascade will have 30%, up from the 17% that Gates' firm already owned.
  • Signature's board had received eleven total proposals between Blackstone and GIP, which prompted the combination deal.
  • Earlier this week, private equity funds managed by Blackstone agreed to acquire Interior Logic Group Holdings from Littlejohn & Co., Platinum Equity for $1.6B.
