Rivals Blackstone, GIP team for $4.7 billion Signature Aviation purchase
Feb. 05, 2021 4:11 AM ETBlackstone Inc. (BX)BX, BBAVFBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor
- The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) and rival bidder Global Infrastructure Partners are teaming up with Bill Gates' Cascade Investment to acquire Signature Aviation (OTCPK:BBAVF) in a $4.7B deal.
- The deal works out to $5.62 per share, higher than the $5.50/share bid Signature accepted from GIP earlier this year while saying it was keeping its acquisition options open.
- Signature, the world's largest private jet base operator, became a takeover candidate when the pandemic gutted commercial aviation but had a softer impact on private aviation.
- Under the new deal, Blackstone and GIP will each hold 35% stakes and Cascade will have 30%, up from the 17% that Gates' firm already owned.
- Signature's board had received eleven total proposals between Blackstone and GIP, which prompted the combination deal.
