Foot Locker rallies 3% after Citi upgrade
Feb. 05, 2021 7:36 AM ETFoot Locker, Inc. (FL)FLBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Citi upgrades Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) to a Buy rating from Neutral rating as it points to an attractive risk-reward profile.
- "We believe FL is a good way to play the economic recovery in F21 as a cheap name within the athletic footwear market. While FL’s sales have benefitted from stimulus and pandemic purchases in F20, sales were promotionally driven, making for easy margin comparisons in F21 as inventory levels exit F20 in good shape. And FL’s customer is likely to benefit from more stimulus. Longer-term, FL's strategic investment in GOAT will help them participate in a growing 3rd party sneaker market and its investment may be getting overlooked in its current valuation (making shares even cheaper than they look)."
- The firm assigns a new price target of $60 to Foot Locker.
- Shares of Foot Locker are up 3.25% premarket to $49.53.
- Foot Locker is due to report earnings at the beginning of March.