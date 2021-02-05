AirNet inks investment agreement with Northern Shore

  • AirNet Technology (NASDAQ:ANTE) entered into an investment agreement with Northern Shore, an unaffiliated party of the company, for issuing 28.4M shares with a par value of $0.001/share to Northern Shore.
  • The computer servers are valued at $5.54M, representing a per share consideration of $0.195/$1.95 per ADS.
  • "Upon completion of our previous issuance of new shares, our initial attempt in mining of cryptocurrencies has seen a great success and drawn a great attention from new investors, which further amplify the company's determination to expand its operation in mining of cryptocurrencies," chairman & CEO Mr. Herman Guo commented.
