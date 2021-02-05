Rent-A-Center prices $450M debt offering

Feb. 05, 2021 9:24 AM ETRent-A-Center, Inc. (RCII)RCIIBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Radiant Funding SPV, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) has priced private offering of $450M of 6.375% senior unsecured notes due 2029 at par value.
  • Closing date is February 17.
  • Net proceeds together with borrowings under the company’s asset based revolving facility and a new term loan facility will be used to finance the consideration required to effect its merger with Acima Holdings, LLC.
  • Previously: Rent-A-Center to buy Acima Holdings in $1.65B deal (Dec. 20, 2020)
  • Previously: Rent-A-Center raises FY20 revenue guidance in prelims (Feb. 4)
