PriceSmart reports 5.2% growth in January net merchandise sales
Feb. 05, 2021 10:32 AM ETPriceSmart, Inc. (PSMT)PSMTBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- For January, PriceSmart (PSMT +1.2%) reported Y/Y growth of 5.2% in net merchandise sales to $267.1M; foreign currency exchange fluctuations impacted net merchandise sales negatively by 3.5%.
- At the end of the January, the company reported 47 warehouse clubs in operation vs. 45 in year ago month.
- For the four weeks ended Jan. 24, 2021, comparable net merchandise sales for the 45 warehouse clubs open at least 13 ½ full months increased 2.8% Y/Y.
- Fiscal YTD, including five months ended Jan. 31, 2021, net merchandise sales increased 6% Y/Y to $1,478.1M with foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations impacting negatively by 3.4%.
- For the same period, comparable net merchandise sales increased 2.2% Y/Y.