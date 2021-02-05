PriceSmart reports 5.2% growth in January net merchandise sales

Feb. 05, 2021 10:32 AM ETPriceSmart, Inc. (PSMT)PSMTBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • For January, PriceSmart (PSMT +1.2%) reported Y/Y growth of 5.2% in net merchandise sales to $267.1M; foreign currency exchange fluctuations impacted net merchandise sales negatively by 3.5%.
  • At the end of the January, the company reported 47 warehouse clubs in operation vs. 45 in year ago month.
  • For the four weeks ended Jan. 24, 2021, comparable net merchandise sales for the 45 warehouse clubs open at least 13 ½ full months increased 2.8% Y/Y.
  • Fiscal YTD, including five months ended Jan. 31, 2021, net merchandise sales increased 6% Y/Y to $1,478.1M with foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations impacting negatively by 3.4%.
  • For the same period, comparable net merchandise sales increased 2.2% Y/Y.
