Cboe Global Markets slumps on Q4 earnings miss, guides on 2021 performance
Feb. 05, 2021 12:00 PM ETCboe Global Markets, Inc. (CBOE)CBOEBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Cboe Global Markets (CBOE -4.9%) reports Q4 revenue of $307.1M, +9.6% Y/Y, in-line with consensus.
- Operating income increased 13% to $134.8M and adjusted operating income increased by 6% to $194.9M.
- EBITDA margin was 57.5% compared to 58.7% in Q4 2019.
- At December 31, 2020, the company had adjusted cash of $210.3M.
- Total debt as of December 31, 2020 was $1,203.9M.
- Non-GAAP EPS of $1.21 misses consensus by $0.02; GAAP EPS of $0.81 misses consensus by $0.22.
- Outlook 2021: Net revenue contribution from recent acquisitions to be in a range of 4-6%; Mid-term organic net revenue growth targetted in a range of 4-6%; Adjusted operating expenses expected to be in the range of $531-539M
