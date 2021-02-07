Chegg Q4 2020 Earnings Preview
Feb. 07, 2021 5:35 PM ETChegg, Inc. (CHGG)CHGGBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 8th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.49 (+40.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $189.54M (+51.0% Y/Y).
- Analysts expect gross margin of 72.8%, EBITDA $83.3M at 44% margin.
- Over the last 2 years, CHGG has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.