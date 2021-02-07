Leggett & Platt Q4 2020 Earnings Preview
Feb. 07, 2021 5:35 PM ETLeggett & Platt, Incorporated (LEG)LEGBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 8th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.70 (+2.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.15B (+0.9% Y/Y).
- Analysts expect EBIT margin of 12.5% and operating income of $143.7M.
- Over the last 2 years, LEG has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward.